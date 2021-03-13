Yukon gov't warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at mine near B.C. border

The Yukon government wants anyone who has been working at the Silvertip mine on the B.C.-Yukon border within the past two weeks to self-isolate.

The notice came in a Saturday news release after Yukon public health officials were "informed of cases of COVID-19 transmitted" at the mine. CBC has reached out to the Yukon health ministry and the B.C. Northern Health Authority for more information on the cases.

The territory says workers should self-isolate for 14 days following their departure from the mine. The mine is technically in B.C.

It's also asking anyone who has been at the mine site from Feb. 17 to the present to self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.

If they develop any, the territory is asking them to self-isolate and arrange to get tested.

Symptoms include:

fever.

chills.

cough.

difficulty breathing.

shortness of breath.

runny nose.

sore throat.

loss of sense of taste or smell.

headache.

fatigue.

loss of appetite.

nausea and vomiting.

diarrhea.

muscle aches.

People from Watson Lake, Yukon and the surrounding area, including Lower Post, B.C., can call the Watson Lake Community Hospital at 867-536-4444 to arrange for testing.

Mine workers in Whitehorse can book an appointment to get tested at the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre by calling 867-393-3083.

Anyone in another community can be tested at a local health centre.

The mine is located 90 kilometres southwest of Watson Lake, Yukon, and is owned by Chicago-based Coeur Mining.