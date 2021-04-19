Liberal leader says he'll form next Yukon gov't, whatever happens in Vuntut Gwitchin tie

Sandy Silver says he intends to form Yukon's next government and swear in a new cabinet, no matter what happens in Monday's tie-breaking recount in the Vuntut Gwitchin riding.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Liberal leader said he spoke with the territory's commissioner and informed her of his intention "to form the next government and to demonstrate that I am able to gain the confidence of the Legislative Assembly."

Silver was hoping to secure a second term leading a Liberal majority government after last week's general election, but he fell short. The seat count after voting day was evenly divided between the Liberals and the Yukon Party, with eight seats each in the 19-seat assembly. The NDP had two seats.

A week after election day, one seat had yet to be decided — the Vuntut Gwitchin riding saw a tie between Liberal cabinet minister Pauline Frost and NDP challenger Annie Blake. A recount and possible draw was scheduled to happen later on Monday.

"The results of the election in Vuntut Gwitchin will be known one way or the other later today. While that will have some bearing on my next steps, it will not alter the fact that we are in a minority situation regardless of the result," Silver's statement reads.

He said he will speak to Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon and NDP Leader Kate White "in the coming days."

"The objective of those discussions is to find a way forward that will ensure confidence and supply is achieved in the Assembly," his statement reads, referring to a system where opposition parties support legislation on a case-by-case basis rather than in a formal coalition.

Silver said he would swear in a cabinet "shortly," and deliver a Speech from the Throne and "one or more" budget bills to test the confidence of the assembly.