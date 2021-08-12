Crews reach sightseeing plane crash site in southeast Alaska
The bodies were recovered Saturday, but poor weather delayed retrieval of the plane
Improved weather conditions Wednesday allowed crews to access the site where a sightseeing plane crashed last week in southeast Alaska, killing six people.
Clint Johnson, head of the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska division, said he was hopeful the wreckage could be returned to Ketchikan later Wednesday.
A pilot and five passengers died in the crash last Thursday. The passengers had reached the area by cruise ship and had taken the flight to nearby Misty Fjords National Monument.
The plane crashed on the side of a mountain in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested, at about 549 metres to about 610 metres, Johnson has said.
The site is about 19 kilometres northeast of Ketchikan.
The bodies were recovered Saturday, but poor weather delayed retrieval of the plane. NTSB investigators have been working other aspects of the investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?