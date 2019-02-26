No injuries reported after shots fired in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut

No injuries were reported after shots were allegedly fired inside an occupied home in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut, on Monday.

Police said they got a report of a man shooting a firearm shortly after 12 a.m.

The man allegedly went into an occupied home where he "discharged his firearm several more times," according to an RCMP news release.

A 23-year-old man from the hamlet was arrested without incident and charged with 10 criminal code offences, said police.

The man is in custody and his next court appearance is set for March 12 in Iqaluit.

Qikiqtarjuaq is located off eastern Baffin Island.