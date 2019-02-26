Skip to Main Content
No injuries reported after shots fired in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut
New

No injuries reported after shots fired in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut

A man allegedly shot a firearm inside an occupied home.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with 10 criminal code offences

CBC News ·
Qikiqtarjuaq, a Nunavut hamlet on the eastern coast of Baffin Island, has a population of about 600. (Nick Murray/CBC)

No injuries were reported after shots were allegedly fired inside an occupied home in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut, on Monday.

Police said they got a report of a man shooting a firearm shortly after 12 a.m.

The man allegedly went into an occupied home where he "discharged his firearm several more times," according to an RCMP news release.

A 23-year-old man from the hamlet was arrested without incident and charged with 10 criminal code offences, said police.

The man is in custody and his next court appearance is set for March 12 in Iqaluit.

Qikiqtarjuaq is located off eastern Baffin Island.

On the east coast of Baffin Island (CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us