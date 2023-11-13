Content
Shot fired into Fort Providence home on Saturday, police say

The Hamlet of Fort Providence was placed under a shelter-in-place order on Saturday evening after several shots were fired in the community. One entered a resident’s bedroom.

Hamlet put under a shelter-in-place order for 2 hours due to incident

The RCMP is investigating after several shots were fired in the Hamlet of Fort Providence on Saturday evening. (CBC)

Police are investigating after several shots were fired in the Hamlet of Fort Providence on Saturday, including one that entered a resident's bedroom.

According to an RCMP news release, the bedroom was occupied at the time, but no one was wounded.

Police say they have identified a man who is "part of the incident."

The hamlet issued a shelter-in-place order that lasted about two hours, resident Linda Croft told CBC News.

Police said that they first received reports of gunfire in Fort Providence at about 5:40 pm on Saturday.

About 6 p.m., police say, the owner of the house that had been penetrated by the bullet reported what had happened. A search of the home corroborated his story. 

At around the same time, police say, they learned that a man who had been sprayed with bear spray was seeking treatment at the health clinic.

"The investigation to date has revealed that the shooting and the man who was bear-sprayed are all part of the same the incident," the news release said. 

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

