Shot fired into Fort Providence home on Saturday, police say

Police are investigating after several shots were fired in the Hamlet of Fort Providence on Saturday, including one that entered a resident's bedroom.

According to an RCMP news release, the bedroom was occupied at the time, but no one was wounded.

Police say they have identified a man who is "part of the incident."

The hamlet issued a shelter-in-place order that lasted about two hours, resident Linda Croft told CBC News.

Police said that they first received reports of gunfire in Fort Providence at about 5:40 pm on Saturday.

About 6 p.m., police say, the owner of the house that had been penetrated by the bullet reported what had happened. A search of the home corroborated his story.

At around the same time, police say, they learned that a man who had been sprayed with bear spray was seeking treatment at the health clinic.

"The investigation to date has revealed that the shooting and the man who was bear-sprayed are all part of the same the incident," the news release said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).