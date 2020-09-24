This Inuvialuit woman was 'gifted' her aunt's name: Mimirlina

CBC North is doing a series on the history and significance of Inuit names. Traditional names hold great respect and honour. There are long-held Inuit beliefs that people take on the characteristics of their namesake, and that spirits live on through them. Many Inuit have close connections with the person who named them, as well as people who have the same name.

Shirley Elias prefers to use her Christian name, given to her by the church.

Her maiden name is Goose; Elias is her married name.

She was born in 1952 in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., back when it was called Holman Island. Her grandfather on her mother's side came from Nome, Alaska; while her mother's side was from Utqiaġvik, Alaska, formerly Barrow. She now lives in Inuvik.

Shirley's Inuvialuktun name is Mimirlina. She says it was "gifted" to her from her parents.

He was the kindest soul, and caring. - Shirley Elias

She was named after her aunt, whose English name was Emma.

"So she told me that that name was also given to her from our great-grandmother's side of the family, who had a friend named Mimirlina in the Delta [region] here, years ago. But he was a man," says Shirley.

Mimirlina was gifted with many good qualities, Shirley says, including caring for the people around him.

"He was the kindest soul, and caring. And he was known to have sewing skills, as a man. And caring to other people … that he was meant to help them."

The aunt she was named after was caring, a good friend and helpful. She also learned to sew.

"She was a lot of fun, although she was quiet," Shirley says. "I think I carried those qualities sometimes, being too quiet. But I've since came over that shyness."

Shirley says she didn't feel an expectation to be like her aunt, but she was told all about Emma and her strong friendships and kindness.

"In the long-term, I became a self-care worker, wellness worker, so I carried them in my life."

Albert and Shirley Elias now pass on the naming traditions they've learned to young family members. (Roy Goose)

Shirley and her husband Albert now carry on the naming tradition with the younger generation. They have two daughters, two sons, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

When she became a mother herself, Shirley says she was reluctant to give her children their Inuvialuktun names. Back then she didn't know how elders made those decisions.

In her family, they would discuss among themselves, and usually let the elders decide.

With her own parents, her father took his side, naming the first child after his stepfather. Then the grandmother named the next child.

"So I just learned from my parents how they name their children," she says. "That's the way it was in my family."

"When I asked who they were named after, they would tell me who it was and how close the relationship was."

Albert says there are generally two conventions — naming someone after a blood relation, or somebody who was revered, like a leader.

They both believe that personalities can be influenced by namesakes, and that a spirit lives on through them.

"You name a child after someone, they carry that character and be like that person we named them after," Shirley explains.

Shirley says they've seen children with names of family members who take on the characteristics of their namesake.

"And they don't know that they're acting the way they are, but we know," she laughs.

Albert laughs, as well.

"Big word for that," he says, "reincarnation."