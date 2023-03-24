Inuk TikTok star encourages Iqaluit youth to prioritize personal health

An Inuk social media star is urging youth to put themselves first.

Speaking on a youth panel last week at the first Inuit tech forum in Iqaluit, Shina Novalinga acknowledged the positives and negatives of an increasingly online world.

She said while social media presents an opportunity for young people to express themselves, it can also come with bullying, lateral violence and resulting mental health consequences.

To handle the less desirable ancillaries to social media, Novalinga encourages youth to look within themselves.

"Prioritize yourself. Prioritize your health, mental well-being, physical wellbeing — I think that's where it starts," Novalinga said. "It comes within you; healing comes within you."

With over four million followers on TikTok and over two million on Instagram, Novalinga has become known for sharing videos of throat singing, Inuit fashion and traditional foods.

Novalinga is originally from Puvirnituq, Nunavik, and moved to Montreal when she was four, where she has continued to live since.

Novalinga spoke at the forum's youth panel on March 16 alongside Ekpak Robinson with the Pinnguaq Association and Thor Simonsen, CEO of Hitmakerz, a record label specializing in Inuit pop music.

Speaking on a youth panel last week at the first Inuit tech forum in Iqaluit, Shina Novalinga told youth about benefits and challenges of social media. (Alicia Lee/CBC)

She said she was especially nervous to speak with youth because of how much she looks up to young people.

"I'm doing what I'm doing for the youth," Novalinga said.

She said she wants young people to know that they can pursue whatever they want and she hopes they can find inspiration in that message.

"I know that's what I needed when I was younger," she said.

Since Novalinga's platform has grown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she's used to doing most events virtually.

She said speaking live and in-person was a welcome change and she especially enjoyed being in a space with other Inuit.

"I always do panels to non-Indigenous people and teach them about our culture. It's nice to be in front of our people, and being around our communities, I feel more at home," she said.

Despite only being there one day, Novalinga said she's felt so comfortable in Iqaluit that she's even thought about moving.

"That's how much I enjoy it already," she said.

But for now, Novalinga is setting goals to increase her connection to her culture and her family from Montreal — just as she encourages youth to set their own personal goals.

She's looking to add more country food like beluga into her diet.

"If anyone has country food, please send it to Pointe-Claire and where I live."