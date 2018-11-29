Former Yukon kennel owner ordered to pay $15K before lawsuit can proceed

The Yukon woman ordered to close her dog rescue facility in Tagish will have to submit a $15,000 deposit to the courts before she can proceed with a defamation lawsuit against her former neighbours.

If Shelley Cuthbert fails to do so, the defendants can ask for the case to be dismissed.

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale made the order against Cuthbert in court on Wednesday.

Cuthbert is suing nine people, including her former Tagish neighbours and two other women who were involved in court proceedings against her in the past, on a variety of charges, including slander, harassment and trespassing. She is asking for $1 million in damages.

According to court documents, Cuthbert is claiming the defendants made public statements that "destroyed" her reputation and business, and caused emotional distress.

'There are no assets'

In court Wednesday, lawyers for the defendants applied for an order to put off the matter. They wanted Cuthbert to submit a total of $30,000 to the courts as a security, arguing that she has a weak case against them, the trial would be long and expensive, and they're unlikely to get any money from her if they are awarded costs in the end.

They pointed to the fact Cuthbert already owes just over $26,000 to the defendants as a result of three previous court cases.

In her response to the application, Cuthbert argued she has no money because the alleged defamation ruined her business and she had to walk away from her property.

"I'm being honest," she said. "The house is gone, there are no assets."

Veale said he understood her situation, but the issue in front of him wasn't about that.

"I think you have a hard case to make here because of the outstanding cost orders against you," he said.

In the end, he awarded half of what the defendants' lawyers were asking for, as well as a total of $1,000 in costs related to the application. Cuthbert has until Dec. 31 to submit bank drafts to the court.

Cuthbert has been camping with dozens of dogs on Crown land near Tarfu Lake, after a court order last fall limited her Tagish property to just two dogs.

Yukon's Department of Energy, Mines and Resources is currently petitioning for an order that would force her to abandon her camp. That matter will be before the court in January.