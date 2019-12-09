RCMP ask for public's help after robbery at Yellowknife Shell station

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for assistance from the public after a gas station was robbed late Friday evening.

According to a release from RCMP, police responded to a call for assistance from the Shell gas station on Range Lake Road just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 6. A suspect, clad in a black balaclava, entered the station and demanded money from the cashier.

The cashier complied and the the suspect fled on foot with "an undisclosed amount of cash," the release says. RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Police Dog Services are assisting with the investigation.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately six feet tall with a thin build, wearing a black/grey camoflauge-pattern jacket, grey sweat pants with a black strip, black shoes, and a pair of bright yellow gloves.

In the release, police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them at (867) 669-1111 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at nwtnutips.com, or by texting "nwtnutips" to 274637.