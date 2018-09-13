Yukon RCMP investigating death of Whitehorse man

The Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 39-year-old man who died Wednesday in Vancouver.

Police say Shawn Johnnie of Whitehorse had been transported to Vancouver from Whitehorse General Hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. It will be done at Vancouver General Hospital on Friday.

The Yukon and B.C. coroners services are also investigating.

Yukon RCMP said in a news release the investigation is "in the early stages," and they're asking anybody with information to contact them at 867-667-5555.