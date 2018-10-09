Baker Lake mayor charged with assault

The mayor of Baker Lake, Nunavut, has been charged with one count of assault after RCMP say they received a report of a domestic disturbance last month.

Shawn Attungala, 44, was arrested on Sept. 8, according to the RCMP.

He is expected to appear in territorial court in the hamlet on Dec. 4, police said.

Non-confidence vote

On Sept. 27, Baker Lake councillors held a special council meeting where they passed a motion to remove Attungala from his position as mayor, according to Sheldon Dorey, the hamlet's senior administrative officer.

Dorey said it stated: "Council requests Mayor Attungala resign as mayor for the municipality of Baker Lake due to council's non-confidence in his leadership."

Six councillors voted in favour of the motion, while there was one abstention.

One other member was absent from the vote, while the mayor declared a conflict of interest, said Dorey. A minimum of five votes is needed to pass a motion.

Dorey said he could not expand on why the motion was introduced, because that discussion happened in-camera.

Non-binding motion

However, the non-confidence motion isn't binding. It's up to the mayor to decide whether or not to step down.

"There's nothing in any of the legislation that we currently have that says, because a motion is made, that anyone needs to resign," said Dorey. "That's a personal decision that any … municipal elected official would have to make."

He said on Tuesday afternoon that he had not yet received word about whether the mayor plans to stay on or step down.

If the mayor resigns, he is expected to tell council. If he doesn't resign, "there's nothing to say. They just stay on," said Dorey.

Dorey said the mayor was absent from a recent council meeting on Oct. 4.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18.

The mayor has not responded to the CBC's request for comment.

With files from Eva Michael, Nick Murray and Kirsten Fenn