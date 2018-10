Sharon Shorty

Sharon Shorty is a Yukon storyteller and comedian of Tlingit, Northern Tutchone and Norwegian ancestry. Sharon is part of a comedy duo with Duane Aucoin. The act 'Gramma Susie' was created in 1996 as a homage to her grandmas Carrie and Jessie. She was named 'funniest human in the North' by Up Here Magazine in 2013. Sharon is also a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.