Multiple shacks burned down, 1 person carried from Iqaluit fire

Multiple shacks in Iqaluit were destroyed by a fire late Thursday night, and another two were partially damaged, while one person was carried from the flames.

According to a news release from the city of Iqaluit, six firefighters responded to reports of a fire behind the city's Northmart around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Though the fire was "quickly extinguished," the release says, "the wind and construction of the shack contributed to a fast growth of fire that spread to adjacent shacks."

The city reported no injuries in their release, but a CBC reporter witnessed a person being carried from the burning structure.

In total, two shacks were "completely burned down" and another two were partially burnt, the release says. RCMP also responded to keep people away from the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown but the release says it is under investigation.

The release reminds residents that keeping fuel and gas in shacks poses "a high risk of danger when there is a fire," and advises bystanders to clear the area when fires are spotted.