N.W.T. man with history of assaulting young girls back in prison

A Behchoko, N.W.T., man described as a sexual predator lasted just a month outside of prison before being put behind bars again.

Marty Ryan Bouvier is serving a four-year sentence for sexually assaulting a young girl in his community in 2016. With credit for the time he had already served, he had just over two years left on his sentence.

The 24-year-old reached his statutory release date on Nov. 19, after serving two-thirds of his sentence. In an effort to reintegrate them into the community, all inmates automatically serve the last third of their sentence under supervision in the community, such as in a halfway house.

The Parole Board of Canada does not disclose what communities inmates are released to, but in a report, it said Bouvier "admitted feeling a bit overwhelmed being in a big city" and felt homesick.

According to the report, three weeks after being released, Bouvier was ordered to provide a breath sample to ensure he was complying with a condition that he not consume alcohol. Before giving the sample, he admitted he had consumed three cans of beer.

The parole board says Bouvier explained that he was feeling homesick and ran into some friends who were drinking. He was also grieving the death of his sister a year earlier.

Bouvier told his supervisors he was going to spend more time talking to an Aboriginal community liaison officer and an Indigenous elder he had been referred to. He later admitted he did not follow through.

A week later, Bouvier showed up at the halfway house drunk. He denied having consumed alcohol, but a breathalyzer confirmed it. Then he said he drank a few rum cocktails with a friend. He later admitted he had bought two bottles of alcohol and drank both after his parents left following a visit.

At that point, Bouvier was sent back to prison, where he remains.

Risk of predatory behaviour

"You are a high risk for predatory behaviour towards underage females, and the use of intoxicants is known to increase your propensity for this behaviour," said the parole board in its report.

Bouvier has a history of targeting young girls.

Just before he turned 18, he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. Between the time he pleaded guilty to that crime and the time he was sentenced, he attempted to drag another 12-year-old girl into the woods in Behchoko on her way to school. She escaped.

In 2016, he was convicted of breaching probation that was part of his sentence for sexually assaulting the 12-year-old. He entered a restaurant in Behchoko while intoxicated and told an 11-year-old who was playing with her friends she was sexy.

The girl told police Bouvier tried to convince her he was 13 years old. He was within a month of his 21st birthday.

Bouvier's prison sentence expires at the end of July.