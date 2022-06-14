Fort Good Hope man pleads not guilty to numerous sex-related charges

A convicted sex offender from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. — who community members worried would re-offend upon returning after finishing a sentence a decade ago — is facing new allegations from 2020.

Alexis Orlias faces several charges, including three counts of sexual assault. Orlias was in court Monday, where he elected for a trial by judge alone.

Orlias, who is in his 40s, appeared by video and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He will appear in court for his trial on Jan. 23, 2023.

In 2011, when Orlias finished a six-year sentence for three counts of sexual assault related to incidents involving women in their 70s in Fort Good Hope, many in the community were fearful about his return.

Some concerned residents circulated a petition around the community of about 560, calling on the local chief and council to block Orlias from moving back.