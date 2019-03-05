Sex assault trial hinges on whether defendant knew complainant was 14 years old

A sexual assault trial involving a 14-year-old complainant and a 22-year-old defendant who met on social media resumed in Yukon Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Whether there was sexual contact between the defendant Yun Huang — who goes by Ivan — and the complainant is not in dispute, but rather if Huang knew the complainant was under the age of consent.

In Canada, a 14- or 15-year-old cannot consent to sexual activity if the partner is more than five years older than them.

The trial started Monday with the selection of the 12-person jury. The complainant was the Crown's first witness. Her identity is protected under a publication ban.

She said she met Huang on Whisper, an anonymous social media app where people post confessions. Users are assigned random names when they sign up. Although it starts as anonymous, people are able to message each other.

The complainant says she messaged with Huang through Whisper, which is when she learned he was originally from outside of Canada and was working front desk at a Whitehorse hotel.

Under cross-examination on Tuesday morning, the witness said she told Huang her age when they first met on Whisper.

After texting for several weeks, Huang and the complainant met in person in January 2018.

'It's illegal'

She says before their first meeting she texted him "Nothing sexual, OK?" because she wanted to be friends and "didn't want this to happen."

The first time they met, she says he drove her up Grey Mountain. She told court on Tuesday that during that meeting she told Huang what grade she was in, and that they talked about school.

She says Huang got in her face to compliment her eyes. Then she told him she wanted to go home because she was uncomfortable.

The next day, they hung out again, but this time in his bedroom. She testified that she isn't sure where in Whitehorse Huang's apartment was, but it was past the Canada Games Centre.

She brought masks to do facials because he said he'd do one with her. The complainant says she thought it was going to be like a girls' night — just with a guy.

She says they put on the face masks and sat on his bed while they waited for them to dry. She says that's when he tried to get her to lay down on his bed. First, he asked, then he tried to push her down, she said.

She says she tried to move away and kept asking Huang to stop. She says he would say sorry and push her back again.

Eventually he pulled down her pants and his own, she testified. She says she knew she couldn't get away and froze. She says she was scared and didn't know what to do.

She says she asked that, if he was going to do that, could he put a condom on.

Afterwards, she said he drove her home. She texted him because she says she wanted to know how old he was, and to tell him that that what he did wasn't OK.

When Huang responded that he was 22 years old, the complainant says she texted "we can't do anything sexual then because it's illegal"

Cross-examination of the complainant was to continue Tuesday afternoon.