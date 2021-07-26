Sewer replacement temporarily closes Ray Street in Whitehorse
The work is happening at the intersection of Ray Street and Seventh Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is expected to take about a week, said the city.
Access to businesses and homes open, but through traffic not allowed
A portion of Ray Street in downtown Whitehorse has been temporarily closed for about a week because of a sewer replacement project, according to the city.
Crews will be working to replace a sanitary main at the intersection of Ray Street and Seventh Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week, the City of Whitehorse said in a statement.
The work schedule depends on the weather, but is expected to take approximately one week.
There will still be access to homes and businesses along the street, said the city, but through traffic will not be allowed.
The work is being carried out by Castle Rock Enterprises.
