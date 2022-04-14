Yukoner experiences severe memory loss after hitting tailbone on a rock

When Murray Lundberg was hiking in 2019, the avid photographer reached over to pick up a tripod, slipped and fell, hitting his tailbone on a rock.

Life hasn't been the same since.

It's not so much because the fall affected the 71-year-old's mobility, which it did – he needs a cane to get around these days. It's because falling on his tailbone led to a brain injury and severe memory loss.

"I get fragments of memories every now and then, but nothing that I can actually get emotionally attached to or even sort of rebuild a story out of," he says. "So it's just all gone."

Even the memories of his kids.

"A normal person has great memories of their, you know, their kids growing up," he says. "I don't. I know that they're my kids and I know I love them, but I would sure as hell like to have those memories back of some of the cool stuff we've done."

Lundberg with his dog at the head of the Takhini River at Kusawa Lake. (Submitted by Murray Lundberg)

'I have no answer'

In a blog he wrote earlier this year describing his life these days, Lundberg said the pain from the fall was "literally blinding, but after a few minutes' recovery and some test movements, I decided I could continue with the hike."

That's not a surprise considering Lundberg was very active, easily hiking 50 to 60 kilometres a week in the high country, and in excellent health. At the time he was 68, and to the surprise of his doctor, he wasn't taking any medication of any kind.

However, the pain returned and Lundberg spent eight days in the Whitehorse General Hospital before being transferred to the Vancouver General Hospital's spinal injury unit to see a neurologist.

Suddenly needing a wheelchair to get around, and experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue and headaches, doctors told him they couldn't identify what he had and that he'd get better "eventually."

Lundberg spends part of his days scanning photos and slides from his collection. He says usually, he’d also put some of the scans online but he can’t do that anymore. 'Basic scanning is all my brain can deal with, and I even had to simplify that process a bit,' he says. (Submitted by Murray Lundberg)

Three years later, he still hasn't received a diagnosis. On Wednesday, after having gone through yet another battery of tests, a Vancouver neurologist told him she also didn't know what he had.

"She said it could be anything from Alzheimer's to some sort of brain damage to sleep apnea, of all things," Lundberg said.

What Lundberg does know for sure, is that life is getting more and more difficult by the day.

"I can't read, I can't write, I can't watch TV. Yeah, that's one of the challenges, what the hell do I do? At this point, I have no answer to it," he says.

He adds that he thinks he has vascular dementia, an opinion his family doctor in Whitehorse shares.

"[The symptoms] check off all the boxes," says Lundberg.

The disorder can include symptoms like memory and concentration loss, confusion, changes in personality and behaviour, loss of speech and language skills, and weakness and tremors. And the symptoms get worse over time.

Lundberg posted this picture on his Facebook account, that was taken at Mary Lake eight months ago. He wrote that of he could ride last year, he's 'damn well going to ride this year.' (Submitted by Murray Lundberg)

Lundberg is sharing his story because he knows many people are afflicted with dementia or Alzheimer's "and yet nobody talks about it except in a clinical way."

He says when he first realized what was happening with him, he looked for whatever he could find on the subject in blogs and journals. He didn't find much.

The blog post he wrote last February is one of his best-read posts.

"Maybe that is my role right now, is to help people understand what this sort of thing is like," he added.

'I have nothing … to add'

Lundberg had a real zest for life. He was passionate about the outdoors, photography and Yukon/Alaska history.

He says he doesn't get out of his Whitehorse home much anymore, and he can't do the routine things that he used to do, including driving commercially, which he had done for most of his life. Now, he can maybe drive 20 kilometres, but only if there's no traffic.

"And then I've got to have an hour and a half to recover before I can get back home again," he explains.

He can't hold regular conversations much anymore because there are many times, he says, when he won't understand something and wants to ask a question, but decides not to because he thinks it's something he used to know.

He also no longer takes part in a Facebook group he ran about Yukon history that had 17,000 members.

"I have nothing to, you know, to add," he says.

Photographs

He's also stopped taking pictures. Lundberg says he used to take about 1,000 a month but has barely taken any in the past six.

He did try to rebuild his memory by going through them, he says, but it didn't work.

"They're freestanding photographs of something that happened. Might as well have happened to somebody else," he says.

"[And] that is probably the most painful part," he adds. "Murray's gone. Like, he's just gone. The person that Murray was is now gone. Like, there's just nothing left."

"It's devastating."

Lundberg and his cat, Conan. (Submitted by Murray Lundberg)

And yet, the photographs, all 140,000 of them that he's taken over his life, do help in some small way.

"At least I can go to my photographs and say, 'OK, I've done some really cool stuff.' And I think that's some sort of mild comfort," he says.

But even scanning photos is getting harder to do, he says.

Lundberg insists it's important for people to hear stories like his.

"About 70 per cent of people in long term care homes are suffering with Alzheimer's or dementia," he says.

"And I think from both perspectives – people descending into this kind of nonsense, and people who have family members or loved ones who are dealing with it – I think it's important people have at least some idea of what's going on."