Several people injured in Fort Providence, N.W.T. house fire

Several residents of a Fort Providence, N.W.T., home are being treated for injuries after a major house fire, according to an RCMP release issued Tuesday morning.

Police said they arrived at the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, after receiving a call around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28.

The release said the Fort Providence Volunteer Fire Department attended the fire and worked to put it out.

In the release, RCMP said they would not provide further details on the state of the people injured.

Police are investigating the fire with the help of the Office of the Fire Marshall. In the release, they said that given the damage to the home, it could be "some time" before an update is provided.