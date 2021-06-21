Flooding reported on N.W.T.'s highway to Alberta

The MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh is warning drivers on Northwest Territories' Highway 1 to watch out for severe flooding.

Steve Norn pointed CBC to a video that reportedly shows water rushing across the highway to Alberta — N.W.T.'s primary road link to the rest of Canada — at about 42 kilometres north of the N.W.T.-Alberta border.

The highway is still open but travellers can expect delays, said a spokesperson for the territory's Infrastructure Department on Monday.

"Vehicles are being escorted through a section of Highway 1 at [kilometre] 42, Swede Creek, where there is high water," said Catherine Boyd in an email.

She said the department will tweet out any further updates.

Expect delays on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWTHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWTHwy1</a> at km 41/Swede Creek. Use caution and obey all traffic signs. // Des retards peuvent être à prévoir en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNOroute1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNOroute1</a> à km 41/Swede Creek. Soyez prudent. —@GNWT_INF

'Water past the centre yellow line'

Norn said he was awoken early this morning by a phone call and video of the area sent from someone who wished to remain anonymous.

"What I do know is that at around 1 a.m. the road appeared to be mostly submerged with water past the centre yellow line. I was also informed that traffic is still being allowed in and out," wrote Norn in an email Monday morning.

"I am praying the roads integrity holds and no one gets hurt."

Norn said he wants a review of the incident.

The video was posted to Facebook just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. It's unclear from the video what is causing the flooding.

Neither the N.W.T. nor Alberta were reporting road closures Monday morning.