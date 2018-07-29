Young immigrants break bannock with Dene elders in Yellowknife
Program helps youth with settlement in Canada
Students new to Yellowknife gathered in the backyard of the Baker Community Centre to make bannock and taste traditional foods like caribou stew and smoked fish on Thursday afternoon.
They were there to learn with elders from Avens — A Community for Seniors as part of a program to acquaint young immigrants new to the North with Dene culture.
"For the students, it's important to feel welcome in their community and feel involved in their community," said Annik Theberge, a co-ordinator at Settlement Workers in Schools.
Theberge helps newly immigrated students and their families engage in their new communities.
The students also listened to elders tell stories of their experience growing up in the North on the land.
Nineteen students chose to participate in the Dene cultural celebration.
Sayek Dirghangi immigrated from India to Canada last April.
"I learned a lot of new things about the Dene culture," he said. "And about Yellowknife too. About Yellowknife's history … I feel more into the community of Yellowknife, like as a member of the community and it feels great."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.