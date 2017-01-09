Seth Borenstein
Seth Borenstein is a journalist with The Associated Press.
Latest from Seth Borenstein
Long-distance birdie call: Alaska's sex-crazed sandpipers travel far to try and find mates
You fly more than 100 miles for love. You get rejected. You fly another 100 miles. Another rejection. And another. That's the high-flying but futile sex life of the male pectoral sandpiper looking for love in northernmost Alaska, according to a new study.
Canada -North |
After Paris climate talks comes the hard part: a global carbon diet
Nearly 200 countries approved a first-of-its-kind universal agreement on Saturday to wean Earth off fossil fuels. On Sunday morning, like for many first-day dieters, the reality sets in. The numbers — and the work required — are daunting.
World |
Science hasn't convinced many leaders to act on climate. Can faith?
As climate negotiators struggle in Paris, some scientists who appealed to the rational brain are enlisting what many would consider a higher power: the majesty of faith.
Technology & Science |
Faint hopes for Arctic sea ice recovery as levels drop to 4th lowest on record
U.S. researchers say Arctic sea ice hit its summer minimum last week, and it was the fourth-lowest level on record. Long term trends show no evidence of sea ice recovery, the scientists say.
Canada -North |
Hurricane season in southeast U.S. begins today, worrying storm watchers
The 2015 hurricane season, beginning today, doesn't look to be as busy as past ones. The U.S. weather service forecasts a 70 per cent chance of fewer than normal hurricanes, mostly because of an El Nino weather oscillation.
World |
Nepal earthquake: Kathmandu was 'nightmare waiting to happen'
One week before Nepal was struck by a devastating earthquake, about 50 experts from around the world visited to figure out how to get this poor, congested, overdeveloped, shoddily built region to prepare better for the big next one. They knew they were racing the clock, but they didn't know when what they feared would strike.
World |
Jaws meets kangaroo? Rare, cute pocket shark found
Think Jaws meets a kangaroo, with maybe a touch of cute kitten, and you've got the aptly named pocket shark — the newest and rarest species found off the U.S. coast.
Technology & Science |
Geoengineering to cool the Earth: NAS proposes a serious look
It's time to study and maybe even test the idea of cooling the Earth by injecting sulfur pollution high in the air to reflect the sun's heat, a first-of-its-kind U.S. federal science report says.
Technology & Science |
Credit card users easily identified from 'anonymized' data
By looking at just three or four purchases in credit card data from thousands of anonymous shoppers, scientists can figure out who you are.
Technology & Science |
Sea Sparkle bloom lights up Hong Kong shores
Eerie fluorescent blue patches of water glimmering off Hong Kong's seashore are magnificent, disturbing and potentially harmful to marine life, biologists say.
Technology & Science |
BP spill left big oily 'bathtub ring' on seafloor
The BP oil spill left about 10 million gallons of oil coagulated into a huge 'bathtub ring' on the sea floor, new research shows.
Technology & Science |
Ebola virus genome sequenced for clues
More than a dozen of mourners contracted Ebola viral disease in Guinea, probably by washing or touching a healer's body, and took it to Sierra Leone, according to a new mapping of the Ebola virus genome that scientists hope will help them understand what makes this killer tick.
Health |
Climate change impacts 'might already be considered dangerous'
Global warming is here, human-caused and probably already dangerous — and it's increasingly likely that the heating trend could be irreversible, a draft of a new international science report says.
Technology & Science |