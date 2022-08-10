Service reductions at Stanton OR until next year as nursing shortage continues to plague N.W.T.

A shortage of health-care workers — especially of nurses — continues to affect health services in the Northwest Territories.

In a press release Wednesday, the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority announced an extension of reduced services at Stanton Territorial Hospital's operating room. Those reductions, introduced in July , will now continue through to next year — Jan. 3, 2023.

Stanton's operating rooms will operate at half capacity during that time. The health authority says operations are not being cancelled, but non-urgent surgeries may have "longer wait times than normal." Emergency and cancer-related surgeries should not be affected.

In the Sahtu region, three health centres will only offer emergency services during most of August:

In Tulita the Harriet Gladue Health Centre will be on reduced services Aug. 8 through Aug. 31.

In Norman Wells the Sahtu Got'ine Regional Health and Social Services Centre will be on reduced services Aug. 2 through Aug. 31.

In Fort Good Hope the Cassien Edgi Health Centre will be on reduced services from Aug. 2 through Sept. 11.

Emergency and urgent care will remain in all three communities.

And in Behchokǫ̀, midwifery services are only available on a limited basis until October.

Heads of the territory's regional health boards have described the staffing shortage and subsequent reductions in service as a "critical situation," and the territorial government has launched a task force to find short-term solutions.

The territorial minister of health has said the current shortage is exacerbated by the legitimate need for overworked medical staff to find time off during the summer.