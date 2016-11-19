Serious incident unfolding in Behchoko, RCMP say no risk to public
N.W.T. RCMP assisting Behchoko RCMP with a 'serious incident' on Monday afternoon.
'No indication of a public safety concern at this time,' say RCMP
N.W.T. RCMP are in Behchoko responding to an "unfolding serious incident."
According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, the Behchoko detachment called for assistance at approximately 1 p.m.
RCMP say they have no confirmed details of the situation in the community of about 2,000, but they say there is "no indication of a public safety concern at this time."
"Updates will be provided as information becomes available," the press release said.