Serious incident unfolding in Behchoko, RCMP say no risk to public

N.W.T. RCMP are in Behchoko responding to an "unfolding serious incident."

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, the Behchoko detachment called for assistance at approximately 1 p.m.

RCMP say they have no confirmed details of the situation in the community of about 2,000, but they say there is "no indication of a public safety concern at this time."

"Updates will be provided as information becomes available," the press release said.