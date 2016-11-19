Skip to Main Content
Serious incident unfolding in Behchoko, RCMP say no risk to public
N.W.T. RCMP assisting Behchoko RCMP with a 'serious incident' on Monday afternoon.

'No indication of a public safety concern at this time,' say RCMP

RCMP are responding to a serious incident in Behchoko, N.W.T. The community is located approximately 100 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife. (Curtis Mandeville/CBC)

N.W.T. RCMP are in Behchoko responding to an "unfolding serious incident."

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, the Behchoko detachment called for assistance at approximately 1 p.m. 

RCMP say they have no confirmed details of the situation in the community of about 2,000, but they say there is "no indication of a public safety concern at this time."

"Updates will be provided as information becomes available," the press release said.

