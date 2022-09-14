National Day of Mourning in the territories? Yukon says yea, N.W.T. says nay

School will still be in session, territorial government offices will still be open and business will continue as normal for most employees in the N.W.T. on Monday — despite it being a federal statutory holiday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that Sept. 19 would be a holiday for federal employees in order to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Wednesday, the N.W.T. confirmed it would not be following suit.

In a statement, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane said the territory's public service is "much broader" than other areas of the country.

"Providing an additional holiday at this short notice would have far-reaching service delivery implications," she stated.

"Like all residents, I was saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and will find ways in my own life to consider her impact and mourn her passing."

Cochrane said there would be a memorial event at the Legislative Assembly on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

One-time day of mourning in Yukon

The Yukon government said in a news release it would be observing the National Day of Mourning on Monday.

That means K-12 public schools will be closed and territorial government services — including courts — will be shut down for the day.

"Private sector employers and organizations and other levels of government are encouraged to observe the National Day of Mourning in ways that are suitable for their employees and operations," the news release stated.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in a file photo. He said in a statement that giving Yukoners the day off 'is an important part of cherishing and honouring' the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

There will be a live screening on Monday of Canada's national commemorative ceremony, starting at 8 a.m. YT at the Jim Smith Building foyer in Whitehorse.

In the news release, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said giving Yukoners the day off "is an important part of cherishing and honouring" the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nunavut has not yet said whether it will observe the holiday.