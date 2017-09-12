Sentencing delayed for man convicted of drug charges, claims to have COVID-19

An Edmonton man convicted of drug charges avoided sentencing Monday, in part because he claimed to have contracted COVID-19.

The lawyer for Liban Mohammed said Mohammed and his wife have contracted the respiratory disease but said neither has a formal diagnosis.

Defence lawyer Joseph Oulette said people in Alberta who have symptoms cannot see a doctor until after they have self-isolated for 14 days.

"So he hasn't been tested?" asked Justice Shannon Smallwood.

"No he has not," said Oulette. "He's staying at home under the direction of Alberta Health Services."

Back on Feb. 21, Mohammed was found guilty of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime. He was among seven people arrested when police searched a downtown Yellowknife apartment in September of 2017.

Police seized 300 grams of crack cocaine and more than 52-thousand dollars in cash.

Mamadou Gueye, also affiliated with that drug operation, has already been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. Unlike Mohammed, Gueye pleaded guilty. His sentence included time for possessing a prohibited weapon — a sawed-off shotgun.

On Monday, Mohammed was listening in to the court appearance by phone from his home in Edmonton. Oulette telephoned in from his office in Calgary.

Prosecutor Brendan Green, also speaking to the court by phone, opposed Mohammed's request to adjourn the case.

"I'm extremely sceptical," said Green. He said Mohammed has used fake identification to travel in the past, and lied after his arrest, falsely saying his probation officer had allowed him to travel to Yellowknife.

"There's nothing in terms of actual corroboration from a doctor," said Green. He said the crown is worried Mohammed will flee before he is sentenced.

Green also opposed Mohammed's request to adjust his bail to allow him to go to work until he is sentenced.

Oulette said his client wants the benefit of a background report that was ordered for his sentencing. The probation officer has not been able to complete the report because the officer has been unable to interview Mohammed for it.

"I've been advised by Mr. Mohammed there have been great difficulties contacting probation," said Oulette.

Justice Shannon Smallwood "reluctantly" adjourned the case to June 17, a few days after Mohammed's 14-day quarantine is scheduled to end.

In the meantime, at Green's request, she changed Mohammed's bail to house arrest, requiring him to stay at his mother-in-law's home all day every day except for medical emergencies, doctors appointments and a weekly trip to get groceries and other essentials.

Green said if it turns out that testing shows Mohammed does not have COVID-19 he will ask that his bail be revoked.