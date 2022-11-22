Hay River seniors return to Whispering Willows complex

Six months after the facility was evacuated, seniors in Hay River, N.W.T., are moving back into the Whispering Willows seniors complex.

When residents were forced out of the 17-unit building in May, Whispering Willows had to undergo renovations from flood damage. Vice chair of the Hay River senior society, Sandra Patterson Lester, described necessary repairs to plumbing and heating systems and the elevator, as well as flooring and kitchen cabinets.

"Everything in those 17 suites were destroyed," Patterson Lester said.

"I know it took a long time, but I give kudos to the government for being so proactive in getting the seniors first back into their apartments."

Whispering Willows was one of many buildings damaged by flooding in Hay River in May. The water forced an unprecedented evacuation of the second-largest town in the Northwest Territories, and also caused major damage to roads and other infrastructure.

Sandra Patterson Lester, vice chair of the Hay River senior society, called the building's transition, 'rags to riches.' (Sandra Patterson Lester)

The repairs at Whispering Willows cost over $1.4 million — almost as much as the $2 million it cost to build in 2008, Patterson Lester said.

She described the work done on the damaged building as a transition from "rags to riches."

Sandra Patterson Lester, the vice chair of the Hay River Seniors Society, said the renovations took a long time because there was significant damage to the 17 suites. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

Doris Caudron is one of the residents of Whispering Willows. She first moved in last December, so she's been coping with the evacuation longer than she'd lived there.

She moved six times over the last six months, bouncing around between family members' houses in town.

While she says she was taken care of and always had a roof over her head, Caudron said returning to her suite at Whispering Willows is "just sheer happiness."

"We are so grateful to be back in our own home," she said. "We're still unpacking and doing all those things but we're sleeping in our bed."

Laura Rose also lives in the complex.

She spent most of the last six months with her sister in Peace River, Alta. Her sister's apartment refuses pets so Rose's dog, Tessa, had to stay at a nearby kennel.

Laura Rose with her dog, Tessa, at home in Hay River, N.W.T., before the spring flood. (Submitted by Laura Rose)

Rose drove back to Hay River on Friday and moved back into Whispering Willows that night.

"It's wonderful to be back," she said. "My dog is so excited to be back home too."

Patterson Lester said that United Way has donated $500 for each unit to restock their pantries — $400 in grocery gift cards and a $100 gift card from Home Hardware.