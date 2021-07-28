Feds spend $364K on 18 projects to boost N.W.T. seniors' social inclusion

The federal government announced today it will spend $364,329 on 18 community-based projects that support the social inclusion of elders.

The projects include elder mentorship programs, on-the-land programming, virtual beading sessions, friendship centre programs and hot lunch delivery, as well as programs for gardening, curling and the preservation of oral traditions.

MP Michael McLeod mad the announcement on behalf of Canada's minister of seniors, Deb Schulte.

The funding comes through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, which issued a call for proposals for community-based projects. The fund's total investment this year is $60.8 million, in support of 3,000 such programs across the country.

Even before COVID-19, seniors faced isolation during retirement, and the money is intended to keep them "active, informed and socially connected in their community," a July 28 news release states.

Elder's gathering in Fort Liard

McLeod said that through the program, the federal government is "providing a wide range of opportunities for seniors here in the Northwest Territories to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community vitality."

The Acho Dene Koe First Nation in Fort Liard received $25,000 for an elder's gathering, so elders can pass on traditional knowledge and mentor youth.

Enterprise Seniors Society president Amy Mercredi thanked McLeod for his support of the proposal to run outdoor events for seniors.

"With this funding, and with the restrictions of COVID-19 being lifted, we have been able to be active with seniors in our community." said Mercredi.

Pravina Bartlett, executive director of the Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities said the fund will support essential services to seniors and a better quality of life.

This includes senior shelter services, such as workshops on elder abuse, government services and intergenerational activities to expand awareness of elder and financial abuse.

$25K to go on the land in Tuk

Collège Nordique is able to run an elders mentorship program, which would not have been possible without the New Horizons program, said Angélique Ruzindana, president of the college's board.

They were also able to develop resources with the guidance of Dene elders, resulting in educational projects that support Indigenous language revitalization.

The hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk's Year-Round Active Seniors program will spend $25,000 to organize on-the-land harvesting activities and to support mentorship within the community.

Paulatuk will run a similar program for Inuvialuit on-the-land activities.

The Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre in Hay River and the Northwest Territories/Nunavut Council of Friendship Centres will run a hot lunch and friendly chat program for isolated elders.

The K'asho Got'ine Housing Society in Fort Good Hope will spend $11,562 on the Elders Supporting Kádúyi ́le program to promote volunteerism among seniors and other generations.

Project application made more accessible

Each year, organizations are invited to apply to the New Horizons for Seniors Program. The projects announced today were part of a call launched on Sept. 9, 2020.

Each project is eligible for up to $25,000 with additional grants of up to $5,000 for organizations that have not received funding from the program in the past five years.

This year, because of a simplified application process, the program had the highest number of applications and since it was created, in 2004, the fund has supported more than 30,000 projects for a total of more than $600 million.

A full list of the funded projects in the N.W.T., is available online.