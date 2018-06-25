Seniors in continuing care get a 'magical' canoe ride in Whitehorse

The sun was shining on Friday, Chadburn Lake in Yukon was glistening and the only vessel on the water was a canoe full of seniors from a continuing care facility.

This is the second time Copper Ridge Place hosted this event that gives residents a chance to be adventurous.

Julia Wilson, the recreational therapist behind the initiative, entered the profession in 2011. Wilson said the physical activity had unique benefits for the residents.

"A lot of them can't string sentences together the same way anymore but if you put them in a canoe then the muscle memory is still there, and they just get so much pleasure out of that," said Wilson.

She said one resident spoke for the first time in months while out on the canoe.

Being on the water felt 'natural'

There were 14 seniors on the trip, though some just wanted to sit on the beach.

Miles Maldaner is one of the resident's sons. He came from his home in Edmonton to participate in the canoe trip with his father.

"It's pretty magical. There's big smiles, there's a light in the eyes," he said. "There's such great value in seeing how special this is for the patients."

The canoe went out twice Friday, and one resident named Alex went on both trips.

"I love canoes, I love boats," said Alex. "I really enjoyed this, it's a lot of fun. I hope we do this once a week when it's nice out."

Copper Ridge Place did not provide seniors' full names due to vulnerability reasons.

An Indigenous elder by David also went out on the canoe. When asked how it felt, he replied that it felt "natural."

"I was born and raised on a river," he said. "We had canvas canoes. I could still make my own."

Many staff participated, from a registered nurse, to therapists, assistants, volunteers, a First Nations liaison worker and the facility's manager of therapeutic services.

The residents take regular day trips that don't require as much staff and safety preparation. But Wilson said it's something she hopes they can do more often, at least once a year.

"I don't know about you, but I would much rather take the risk of getting out and engaging in life than being stuck inside because I'm a 'falls risk,'" said Wilson.