N.W.T.'s newest senator takes on her role hoping to 'listen as much as I speak'

The Northwest Territories' new senator, Dawn Anderson, is in her role and ready to listen.

"I hope to listen as much as I speak," said Anderson on CBC's The Trailbreaker radio program.

"Sometimes things get lost when you speak too much," she said. "It's very important to be cognizant of where people are coming from, understanding their perspectives and relating to them what's relevant."

Anderson was on her way to Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., her hometown, when she spoke with CBC News. The community is preparing a celebration for her when she arrives, and Anderson wasn't surprised to hear that.

"It's something the community does to support each other at various times in life and life experiences."

When Anderson got the phone call that she was going to be a senator, it came at a hard time in her life, she said.

"The call actually came to my mother's house. My mother passed away in June," she said. "It was a good call at the right time."

It was a brief discussion between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate her on the appointment.

"It was just pivotal for me," she said. "My mother couldn't be there but it did happen in my home community and in my mother's house."

Thinking in broad terms

Margaret Dawn Anderson says the role was a 'logical progression' for her. (Submitted by Margaret Dawn Anderson)

Anderson said she applied to the role because it made sense as a next logical step into her career after working for years as a public servant in the Northwest Territories.

She said she's not going to approach the issues in the territory as separate, but rather, she is going to think of them in a broader perspective.

"Working with the Department of Justice, and Health and Social Services, you recognize that things are linked," she said. "You can't address housing, without addressing food security."

The Northwest Territories is represented by a single Senate seat, which has been vacant since Nick Sibbeston retired in 2017.

Anderson said that if any residents have concerns, they can reach out to her through the Senate website, from there she says she will do her best to arrange a meeting or discussion.

"If there is an issue, please bring it forward and [I'd] be happy to receive your emails and your messages," she said.