Accused murderer notified victim's family before turning herself in

After stabbing her partner, Selena Lomen alerted the two households closest to the victim before turning herself in to police.

Lomen, 23, is standing trial for second-degree murder in the death of Danny Klondike, 34, in Fort Liard, N.W.T., in October 2018. The case is being heard by Justice Andrew Mahar in the N.W.T. Supreme Court in Yellowknife.

Last week, three siblings, two nephews and a brother-in-law of the victim all took the stand.

After visiting Danny's mother's house, Lomen went to the home of Margaret Klondike, Danny's sister.

She was as much of a mother to Danny as she was a sister — Margaret had raised him from the age of 14.

"My house is always full," she told the court last week, and the night of the incident was no exception.

Margaret's nephew, who was on his way over that evening, testified he found Lomen crying loudly at his aunt's door. When the door opened, Lomen told them both what had happened.

The nephew ran inside to grab the keys to the truck so he could drive Margaret to Danny's house to see what had happened.

Another nephew, then 16, stayed with Lomen, who sat sobbing on the porch, head in hands.

Margaret's partner, Patrick Kotchea, was also startled out of bed. He called the police, then stayed behind while Margaret went to the scene. Kotchea testified he watched Lomen walk away from his house, heading in the direction of the Fort Liard RCMP detachment.

Lomen arrived there around 5:30 a.m., telling the officer on duty: "I killed him. I need to come inside."

Tension in the family

Two weeks before the incident, Margaret and Lomen had come to blows, each throwing punches that missed the other. The altercation began because Danny had left a bag of Lomen's clothes in Margaret's truck, his way of getting Lomen not to travel to Fort Nelson, N.W.T., like she wanted to.

The two still hadn't spoken about the fight when Lomen came to the door with the terrible news, Margaret testified.

Court also learned that both Lomen and Danny had been suicidal in the weeks leading up to the stabbing.

Opinion has varied among witnesses over whether Lomen was intoxicated that night. The answer to that question could affect whether she's held responsible or not.

In court Friday, RCMP Const. Terry Boutcher, who met Lomen at the detachment when she arrived, said he saw no signs of intoxication.

In an audio recording played to the court, Boutcher offered Lomen the chance to call a lawyer.

"It's OK," she said. "Can you please put me in jail?"

The trial resumes Monday.