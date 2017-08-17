Selena Lomen trial extended as Crown receives new information about witness

The Crown was to close its murder case against a Fort Liard, N.W.T., woman on Monday, but a mysterious issue that arose last week may prevent that.

Selena Lomen is on trial for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her partner, Danny Klondike, two years ago in Fort Liard.

At the end of Friday's proceedings in Northwest Territories Supreme Court in Yellowknife, the judge asked the prosecutors if they intended to finish their case on Monday. Lead prosecutor Duane Praught said that had been the plan, but that the Crown had "received some information" about one of the witnesses in Fort Liard on Thursday.

"We're still trying to figure out what to do with this information," said Praught. He did not elaborate on what information had been received, but said he had passed it on to Lomen's lawyer, Peter Harte.

RCMP forensic expert testifies

Most of Friday was spent questioning one witness, Cpl. Amy Doan, an RCMP forensic expert who photographed and examined Klondike's and Lomen's duplex, where Klondike was found dead on Oct. 28, 2018.

Doan said bloody shoe prints on the floor of the duplex matched the shoes Lomen was wearing when she walked into the RCMP station later that morning and confessed to stabbing her partner to death.

An RCMP forensic expert testified that the shoe prints found at the fatal stabbing scene in Fort Liard, N.W.T., in 2018 match the ones of the accused. (Court documents)

Lomen tried to plead guilty to manslaughter at the beginning of the trial, but the prosecutor did not accept the plea.

Though Lomen has confessed, much of the Crown's case has focused on proving she is the one who killed Klondike.

Doan testified for hours about photos she took of the crime scene, the technique she uses to compare footprints to the treads on shoes, and how those techniques applied in this case.

Doan testified she found some injuries on Lomen. She had a bruised knee, a cut on the palm of her right hand and bruising on both forearms.

She said Lomen had no recollection of how she got the injuries.

The trial enters its third week on Monday in Yellowknife. One of the last pieces of evidence the prosecutors plan to present is a video Doan took of the bloody crime scene.

The Crown had planned to play the video in court on Friday, but did not because it failed to get an order banning its publication.