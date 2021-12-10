'He was a happy proud dad': Danny Klondike's family express their grief at Lomen sentencing

The sister of a deceased Fort Liard, N.W.T., man said she has been living a "nightmare" since her brother was fatally stabbed by his partner over three years ago.

Margaret Klondike delivered a victim impact statement as part of this week's sentencing hearing for Selena Lomen, who was earlier found guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 death of Danny Klondike.

Lomen received a five year and eight month sentence. The hearing was held in Fort Liard on Wednesday and Thursday before Justice Andrew Mahar.

"To this day we still live in the nightmare that you [Lomen] created for us," wrote Margaret Klondike, in her victim impact statement.

"He [Danny] was always there for me when I need[ed] someone to talk to."

David Duntra, the victim's brother, wrote about Danny's passion for art and his love for his son.

"He did a lot of carving and tanned moosehides. He was a happy proud dad."

With time already served while awaiting the decision, Lomen only has one year left on the sentence — as well as three years probation.

Manslaughter carries no minimum sentence, except when it is committed with a firearm. Sentences vary from probation to life in prison.

The pre-sentence report details how Lomen expressed remorse for the incident, something Mahar discussed in his verdict last April.

A Halloween party turns tragic

The stabbing occurred shortly after a Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2018, where many in the community of about 550, had gathered to celebrate.

Alcohol had been an issue in Danny Klondike and Lomen's relationship, according to witnesses testifying in the trial earlier this year. Lomen disapproved of Klondike's drinking and that evening he was described by several party attendees as intoxicated, leading to an argument between the two.

Lomen called her mother in Fort Nelson, B.C., that night asking if she could stay with her, just hours before she fatally stabbed Klondike in their home in Fort Liard.

The tension reached a boiling point when Lomen left the party and arrived home after Klondike to discover the front door locked. She was forced to knock on the door to wake Klondike and once she was able to enter the home, Lomen retrieved a kitchen knife.

Details of the final moments leading up to the stabbing are unclear, as Lomen said she had blacked out. Klondike was fatally stabbed in the chest.

The couple had a one-year-old child who was in the house at the time of the incident.