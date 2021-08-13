Sentencing dates set for James Thomas, Selena Lomen in unrelated cases

Two sentencing hearings in unrelated cases will be heard in mid-December.

James George Thomas, a Hay River, N.W.T., man was convicted of second-degree murder and robbery last week. He's set to be sentenced in Yellowknife during a hearing that runs from Dec. 14-15.

Last Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mahar said he was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Thomas killed and robbed Alex Norwegian, 25, almost four years ago.

A publication ban barring the release of details on Mahar's decision is in effect until the end of co-accused Levi Cayen's trial, to avoid influencing potential jurors.

The publication ban applies to all evidence, counsel's submissions and exhibits presented during Thomas's trial, as well as Mahar's explanation for his verdict.

Selena Lomen to be sentenced in Fort Liard

The other scheduled sentencing was for Selena Lomen, a Fort Liard, N.W.T., woman convicted of manslaughter in an unrelated case.

In April Lomen was found guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of her partner, Danny Klondike, 34, after a Halloween party in Fort Liard in 2018.

Lomen will be sentenced in Fort Liard on Dec. 8-9.

Lomen's original trial was for second-degree murder, but in order to be convicted, the Crown must prove there was intent to kill.

Justice Mahar said some of the evidence left him with reasonable doubt that Lomen intended to kill Klondike, like the nature of the knife wound.

Mahar said Lomen could have intended to stab Klondike in the shoulder and that the victim, being very intoxicated, might have turned his body, which could have led to the knife wounding him in the stomach instead.

The sentencing for the two unrelated cases were scheduled at the Yellowknife courthouse on Monday.

With files from Chantal Dubuc and Natalie Pressman.