2nd man charged after 2,900 baggies of cocaine seized in Yellowknife

A second man has been charged in relation to 2,900 baggies of crack cocaine that were seized from a Yellowknife apartment in May.

The pre-packaged baggies, as well as 157 bags of cocaine, and $1,600 cash, were found at a home in the Range Lake area on May 9. Officers then arrested Noel Tesfazion and charged him with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

RCMP said in a press release Wednesday that its Federal Investigations Unit continued to investigate the case, and have now charged a second man. Shaan Tareen, 31, from Toronto, is facing the same two charges.

"Shaan Tareen was arrested at the Yellowknife Airport on May 10, 2019, in relation to this investigation. He was interviewed and released without charges," said Staff Sgt. Dean Riou in the statement.

"We recently uncovered fresh evidence which led to these charges being laid."

Noel Tesfazion, seen here in May, is out on bail and living in Toronto, police say. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

RCMP said Tareen's whereabouts are not known; they do not believe he is in the Yellowknife area.

He's described as having an olive complexion, dark hair and a glass eye. He used the alias "Larry" while in Yellowknife, police believe.

Tesfazion, 30, has been released on bail and is living in Toronto, according to police.