Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

2nd man arrested in relation to 2021 Faro, Yukon, shootings

Rory Patrick McGivern, 56, of Faro, has been charged with nine weapons-related offences. Police have alleged McGivern gave a gun to Ralph Shaw, the man accused of killing two people in the small Yukon town last October.

Rory Patrick McGivern, 56, of Faro, allegedly gave a gun to a man charged with killing 2 people

CBC News ·
Police tape stretches across a home in Faro, Yukon on Oct. 27, 2021. Two people were killed in different locations in the small town of about 350 the previous day. A second man was arrested in relation to the shootings, RCMP said Monday. Rory Patrick McGivern, 56, of Faro, was charged with nine weapons-related offences and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 6. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada)

A second person has been arrested in relation to the shootings that took place in Faro, Yukon, last October that killed two people and critically injured another.

Rory Patrick McGivern, 56, of Faro, was charged with several weapons-related offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and firearm trafficking, according to an RCMP news release Monday.

Police claim McGivern gave a gun to Ralph Shaw, the alleged shooter, prior to the killings.

"Police do not believe that Mr. McGivern had knowledge that the shootings were going to occur when he allegedly provided a firearm to Ralph Shaw," reads the news release.

McGivern was released on conditions and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 6.

On Oct. 26, 42-year-old Saenduean Honchaiyaphum and 73-year-old Patrick McCracken, two Faro residents, were both found dead in separate residences. A third person, who has not been named, was found critically injured.

Honchaiyaphum's estranged husband, Ralph Bernard Shaw, 62, was arrested about an hour after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, according to the RCMP.

He was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault. He has been in custody since his arrest.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now