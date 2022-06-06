2nd man arrested in relation to 2021 Faro, Yukon, shootings

A second person has been arrested in relation to the shootings that took place in Faro, Yukon, last October that killed two people and critically injured another.

Rory Patrick McGivern, 56, of Faro, was charged with several weapons-related offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and firearm trafficking, according to an RCMP news release Monday.

Police claim McGivern gave a gun to Ralph Shaw, the alleged shooter, prior to the killings.

"Police do not believe that Mr. McGivern had knowledge that the shootings were going to occur when he allegedly provided a firearm to Ralph Shaw," reads the news release.

McGivern was released on conditions and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 6.

On Oct. 26, 42-year-old Saenduean Honchaiyaphum and 73-year-old Patrick McCracken, two Faro residents, were both found dead in separate residences. A third person, who has not been named, was found critically injured.

Honchaiyaphum's estranged husband, Ralph Bernard Shaw, 62, was arrested about an hour after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, according to the RCMP.

He was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault. He has been in custody since his arrest.