Crown rejects lesser manslaughter charge in Fort Resolution murder trial

A Fort Resolution, N.W.T. man is standing trial for second-degree murder after the Crown rejected an offer from the defence that he plead guilty to manslaughter.

Chad Beck agreed to a statement of facts on Monday in a Yellowknife courtroom that said he struck Cameron Sayine, 27, several times with an axe in the face, neck and torso on July 1, 2018. Sayine died as a result.

The statement of facts says Sayine assaulted Beck earlier that day, leaving him with bruised eyes and a cut over his left eyebrow.

The Crown said they intend to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the events of that day constitute second-degree murder.

The N.W.T. Supreme Court will proceed with a 10-day trial as originally planned.

The first five days of the trial will take place this week, with the rest scheduled for next February.

RCMP officers first to testify

Court heard from Const. Justin Helm and Cpl. Sam Munden, the two RCMP officers who responded to a disturbance call on the night in question at a small cabin on the outskirts of Fort Resolution.

When the officers arrived, they both saw Beck sitting alone on a swing outside the home covered in blood.

The officers said when Beck saw them, he lay down on the ground and put his hands behind his back in what Helm said in his testimony was an "admission of guilt."

Helm arrested Beck and put him in the back of the police car while Munden continued to survey the scene.

Corporal gets emotional describing injuries of deceased

Inside the cabin, Munden found a trail of blood through the kitchen that led into the living room.

On a small hill behind the cabin, Munden told the court he found a naked body with a large gash to the head and back.

The RCMP officer of 18 years got visibly emotional as he was describing the deceased's wounds in court.

Munden looked for signs of life on the body, but couldn't find any.

He yelled back to Helm to tell him a body was on the scene. Helm then charged Beck with murder and read him his rights.

Court agrees to publication ban of sensitive photos

Helm told court a crowd of community members gathered at the scene, trying to see the body and figure out what happened. He said he was able to keep the crowd calm and away from the crime scene.

The court approved a publication ban for some of the exhibits that will be produced at the trial, including photo books with sensitive and graphic images of the deceased.

The Crown argued that, if the photos were made public, it could cause trauma for their community witnesses, who are scheduled to testify Tuesday and Wednesday.