Pond Inlet man charged with 2nd-degree murder

Nunavut RCMP have charged a man in Pond Inlet with second-degree murder.

According to a Tuesday press release, police responded to a sudden death on Feb. 26, approximately 45 kilometres east of the community in the Guy's Bright area. RCMP say the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 57-year-old man from the community and charged him in the death. His name has not been made public.

Police have also not released the identity of the deceased person.

The accused man's next scheduled court appearance is March 17 in Iqaluit.