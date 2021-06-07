Second COVID-19 tests for Yukon mine workers come back negative
3 workers will remain in isolation for another week before being tested again, company says
Three workers at the Victoria Gold Corp. Eagle mine in Yukon, who initially tested positive for COVID-19, have now tested negative, the company says.
Twenty-five workers at the site have been tested for the virus. All but one test came back negative, while the final test hasn't been returned yet.
"I think everybody's feeling pretty good again and some people are suggesting we should re-test the three individuals that had positives," said Victoria Gold president John McConnell.
The three workers immediately went into self-isolation. McConnell said those workers will remain in isolation for another week before being tested again.
Otherwise, he said, the mine has returned to normal.
"The other good part about it, we had a few holdouts on getting the vaccination but everybody's lined up, putting their hand up to get vaccinated now," McConnell said.
The Yukon government announced the positive tests over the weekend and declared the cases an outbreak. It also announced a fourth, unrelated, positive test returned by a Yukon resident who's currently outside the territory.
With files from Chris MacIntyre
