Canada Post announces plans for a second post office in Iqaluit

So many people in Iqaluit are shopping online that Canada Post says it's going to open a second facility in the city next year to keep up with demand.

In a news release Tuesday, the federal mail service said it plans to locate the new post office in Astro Hill. Half its customers in Iqaluit are set to move over to the new facility once it opens.

The decision comes as "a response to sustained growth in online shopping in the community," the news release stated.

The post office in Iqaluit, pictured here in August 2020. (Matisse Harvey/Radio Canada)

Iqaluit has a post office on Queen Elizabeth Way, but parcels get picked up at a facility on Mivvik Street. When the new facility opens, that parcel location will close, Canada Post said.

The organization is still figuring out the boundary area and postal code requirements for customers. It says it worked with Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell and Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster to determine the location, address residents' needs and include "cultural elements" in the office's design.

In the news release, Bell said he is happy to see the project start.

"Our residents see the need for it and they will welcome it," he stated.

Doug Ettinger, the president and CEO for Canada Post, said the organization is committing to improving its service.

"It's one important example of our intention to improve postal service in Indigenous, rural or northern communities," he said.