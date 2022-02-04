This 7-year-old Yellowknifer just published his first book

On a shelf of the Yellowknife Public Library, there's a book about a young boy who travels from Alaska to Yellowknife. He makes friends, learns about the outdoors, and when his hands are cold, elders give him warm handmade mittens to wear.

It documents the adventures of seven-year-old Sebastian Bernabe, who wrote, illustrated and then published 100 copies of The Alaskan Boy Who Explored Bushkids.

Sebastian and his family have been in Yellowknife now for a few years. He told CBC he was sad when his family initially moved, because he didn't have any friends. His parents enrolled him in Bushkids, an on-the-land learning program that connects Indigenous knowledge with western learning systems.

"After a few hours, I started to be happy because everyone was nice to me," he said.

As for those mittens? An illustration of them graces one page of the book.

"On my second day of Bushkids, my hands were cold because my mittens were not warm enough. So the elders gave me new mittens and then I felt warm again," he said.

Sebastian's mother, Oyuka, said those handmade mittens are among other gifts Sebastian has brought home. One day, he came home from Bushkids with a gift wrapped in paper. When she opened it, there was meat inside.

"I said, 'Oh, what is that?' He said, 'This is bear meat!'" she recalled.

"I never before ate bear meat in my life, and then my first time I eat [it], my son gave me it for a gift ... We are so happy, because he enjoys the program and he learns."

Sebastian Bernabe, 7, wrote, illustrated and published his book, The Alaskan Boy Who Explored Bushkids. (Submitted by Oyuka Bernabe)

Wendy Lahey, one of the cofounders of Bushkids, said she was struck by how the illustrations in Sebastian's book shows his love of the land and animals around Yellowknife — and for his sister, who has joined him in the Bushkids program.

All of those are important aspects of the program, she noted.

"Him and his sister spend a lot of their days together when they're there, and he really takes care of her," Lahey said.

"I think he's really proud that she's there with him now, so seeing him include that relationship in his book is really special."

Her own kids also loved his book, she added.

"They couldn't believe that Sebastian wrote this, and so I think it really touched them," she said.

Copies of Sebastian's book are going to St. Joe's School, other schools in Yellowknife and to Bushkids. There is also a copy at the Yellowknife Public Library, and Oyuka said they're sending one to their library back in Alaska as well.

"[Sebastian] was a very regular visitor and read a lot when he was a young age," Oyuka explained.

"I'm very proud. Very, very proud."

Sebastian Bernabe's mom, Oyuka, says the seven-year-old author reads everywhere — in his hockey gear, at the swimming pool. 'Wherever there is time, he reads always,' she said. (Submitted by Oyuka Bernabe)

He is still an avid reader, Oyuka noted — he can be found with a book in his hand even when he's in his hockey gear, at the swimming pool, or walking.

"Wherever there is time, he reads always," she said.

Brad Cremasco, the public services librarian for the Yellowknife Public Library, confirmed the library has already added Sebastian's book to its collection.

"It's great, especially [to have] a local author in the making," Cremasco said.

"Anything we can do to encourage him and his love of literacy — he's a regular at the library and very involved with all the programs that we have for his age group, so we're happy to encourage him as much as we can."

As for where people can find the book, Cremasco said it's in the library's Easy Reader collection, which has a mixture of fiction and non-fiction books grouped together. Sebastian's book falls into the non-fiction side of that.

"It's kind of like a biography of his story," Cremasco explained.

Cremasco, who has read Sebastian's book, said there are lessons readers can take away from it — especially the stories about how other kids welcomed Sebastian into the Bushkids program, and how he has enjoyed the program and grown from it.

Fans of Sebastian's book can expect a sequel in the future, too. Sebastian told CBC he has plans to write a second one: The Boy Who Explored Bushkids With His Sister.