Searchers find jacket, footprints of missing Behchoko man

The whir of boat engines rang from the shore in Behchoko, N.W.T., Tuesday as community members and police gathered in fluorescent life-jackets.

A marine, air and ground search and rescue is underway to locate Jermaine Joe Camsell.

The 21-year-old was reported missing on Sunday. According to RCMP, he was last seen in the community on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Freddie Tinkqui believes he was the last person to see Jermaine Joe Camsell before he was reported missing. (Randall McKenzie/CBC )

Freddie Tinkqui said he was the last person to see Camsell before he was reported missing.

"I was like telling people they're searching the wrong area because I seen him hit north up here, so that's when the wind picked up. So I figured we'd follow the currents," he told CBC News.

While Camsell was last seen on foot, police say he was believed to have accessed two kayaks on the night he went missing. Both have since been recovered, with one being found close to shore.

But RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said there were no signs in the immediate vicinity of Camsell.

"There is no indication that he is on the water. It's just that we want to make sure we cover all the bases," she said.

Searchers pulling into the dock Tuesday afternoon said they found new signs of Camsell. They found his jacket and his footprints on an island near Frank Channel.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, Jermaine Joe Camsell was reported missing on Sunday and an investigation begun. (RCMP)

Camsell is described as Indigenous, about five feet five inches tall, weighing 132 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a grey/black windbreaker-style jacket.

"At this time no report or no tip is too small, we're just anxious to locate Jermaine safely," said York-Condon.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.nwtnutips.com or by texting nwtnutips to 274637.

With files from Jamie Malbeuf