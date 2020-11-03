4 people in Whitehorse face fentanyl trafficking charges after search

Four people in Whitehorse have been arrested and face multiple charges after a search warrant was used by police last week.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, police said members of the Yukon RCMP Criminal Response Unit, the Critical Incident Program, and the Whitehorse detachment executed search warrants on Azure Road on Friday.

Police said all four occupants of the residence — two males, aged 29 and 40, and two females, aged 31 and 38 — were taken into custody.

All four people face charges of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking along with other charges. Three of them also face possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

"This operation was conducted after a significant joint surveillance operation of the property between Yukon RCMP and Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Unit," said the release.

RCMP seized multiple items from the residence including:

A large sum of Canadian money

Prohibited weapons including a taser and brass knuckles

Scales contaminated with what police believe is cocaine

Suspected illicit drug substances

Ammunition

The four people appeared in court on Saturday, RCMP said.