Search warrant offers details of alleged attempted murder in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

A Tuktoyaktuk man accused of attempted murder shot at a man four times with a shotgun, according to an affidavit police swore to get a warrant to search the accused man's house.

Michael Robert Gruben, 38, was arrested at the house, at 331 Oceanview Road in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., the evening of Sept. 22.

According to the affidavit of one of the first officers on the scene, Const. Matt Ryan, police saw a spent shotgun shell a few metres from the front steps of the house when they arrived. The shell was labelled "heavy game bird shot." Ryan said when he searched Gruben he found two unspent shells of the same kind in the pockets of his sweater.

None of the information police used to get the search warrant, including Const. Ryan's affidavit, have been tested in court. Gruben has yet to have his preliminary inquiry.

Ryan said when they arrived at the house, Gruben and a woman met them at the door. He said for safety purposes, they seized 13 firearms from the house, including the shotgun. Ryan said no one in the home had a firearms licence.

Ryan said he took a statement from the victim as he lay in a medical truck while being transported to the Inuvik hospital. He said the man told him Gruben threatened to kill him, then picked up a shotgun and told him he was going to shoot him.

The man said he ran out of the house. As he was going down the front steps he glanced back and saw a woman knock Gruben's rifle up as Gruben pulled the trigger. Ryan said the man told him the second shot hit him in the leg. As he reached the road, he was hit in the side of the body by the third shot. As he was running down the road he was hit in the face and torso by the fourth shot.

In his affidavit, Ryan said he saw dried blood on the man's pant leg and welts on his face.

The RCMP got the search warrant to see if there were any additional weapons or ammunition in the home. They also wanted to check for any forensic evidence, such as blood, tissue, hair or fibres. They searched the house the afternoon following the alleged shooting.

In addition to attempted murder, Gruben is facing firearms charges and a charge of uttering threats. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17.