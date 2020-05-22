RCMP in Yellowknife block traffic to conduct search warrant in Bigelow Crescent area

RCMP blocked off part of a residential street in Yellowknife Thursday night while conducting a search warrant.

In a press release received around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, RCMP said officers were searching and investigating the area and that pedestrian and vehicle traffic might be affected "for a brief period."

Three RCMP vehicles were on the scene, blocking access to Williams Avenue from Woolgar Avenue to just past Bigelow Crescent.

The search warrant was being conducted near the multi-residential complexes in the Bigelow-Williams area, according to a press release.

RCMP have not released details about the search warrant.

The public was asked to avoid the area, which police blocked between at least 9:45 and 10:30 p.m.