Search underway for missing Elder in Old Crow

The Vuntut Gwitchin Government announced at 10:30 pm on Saturday that a search of Crow Mountain has begun for 78-year-old Freddy Frost.

Frost, a Gwichʼin Elder, is known to be an experienced hunter and trapper.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the First Nation said Frost was last seen going up Crow Mountain with his red quad and trailer on Oct. 10.

According to the RCMP, community members became concerned for his well-being and reported him missing on Oct. 14.

Crow Mountain is closed to hunting and travel at this time.

Community members who want to support search efforts are being asked to register at the Darius Elias Community Hall in Old Crow. The RCMP and Yukon Search and Rescue are also involved in the effort to locate Frost.

The Vuntut Gwitchin Government did not immediately return a request for comment.

Anyone with information on Frost's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 867-966-5555.