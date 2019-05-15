Search continues for 3 overdue travellers on their way to Lutselk'e

RCMP say a search and rescue operation initiated on Tuesday was unsuccessful as of late Wednesday afternoon and remains underway.

Searchers are looking for three travellers believed to be on their way from Detah, N.W.T., to Lutselk'e by snowmobile.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP identified Samuel Boucher, 65, and Cammy Boucher, 23, as two of the missing travellers, in the hopes that naming them may turn up information on their whereabouts. Police say they don't know the name of the male who's the third member of the missing party.

In a news release earlier Wednesday, RCMP said the three people left for Lutselk'e from Detah on Monday at 10:30 p.m. on a black Bombardier Scandic two-seater snow machine towing two toboggans.

Police said at least one person was believed to be an experienced traveller on the land, and the group had equipment appropriate for the journey.

The travellers were reported missing at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. An aerial search began that evening, and crews were in the air again Wednesday morning. Police say a portion of Great Slave Lake had already been searched by then.

The operation is being conducted by air as "reported ice conditions are too treacherous for ground search resources to deploy."

RCMP request the public not attempt to assist in the search because of "deteriorating ice conditions."

"At this time, RCMP have a co-ordinated search effort under way," stated Yellowknife RCMP Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel in the news release. "We do not want community volunteers to put themselves at risk, despite their good intentions to assist."

Lutselk'e is approximately 184 kilometres east of Detah.