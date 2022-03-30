New group will search for U.S. military plane that disappeared over the Yukon in 1950

The search is back on for a U.S. military plane that disappeared in the Yukon decades ago.

A recently formed group in Whitehorse is going to start looking this summer for the fallen Douglas C-54 Skymaster that went down in 1950 carrying 44 passengers.

Brent McHale, a member of the group, said he got involved after watching the documentary Skymaster Down that was released earlier this year, and talking to the filmmaker, Andy Gregg.

The documentary chronicles the ill-fated flight that took off from Anchorage, Alaska, on Jan. 26, 1950, and tells the stories of the victims' families. The U.S. Air Force troop plane was on its way to Montana. It was checking in every half hour along the route and after it crossed into the Yukon, it radioed an outpost in Snag. It was never heard from again.

The U.S. military immediately conducted a search — but found nothing — before it quickly rerouted all its military aircraft to the Gulf of Alaska to search for a missing bomber that was carrying a nuclear warhead. The U.S. Air Force never went back to the Yukon to search for the Skymaster.

Over the years, many Yukoners have searched for the plane, which had four engines, a 30-metre wingspan and an eight-metre high tail fin.

McHale said the group, which includes a geologist, a historian and a glaciologist, is carefully going through all the information and theories about where the plane crashed, and eliminating the more outlandish rumours.

"Once we've dispelled them… we're going to try and designate at least three positive targets that we would consider as a really good starting point and do that one step at a time," he said.

"We will be flying fixed-wing into some of the mountainous areas and taking a look around."

McHale added the group is also going to use drones to look into some dangerous areas instead of sending in a helicopter.

"Hopefully, we'll… come up with some new evidence and possibly locate this plane in the next fall," he said.

He said if the group does uncover new evidence or finds the plane, it will report it to the authorities.

McHale is quick to point out that while members of the group have a wide range of skills and are committed to finding the plane, they don't have any new information.

"We don't want to give anybody false hope saying that we know anything," said McHale. "We're looking for, you know, the old proverbial saying, a needle in a haystack, obviously. So nothing's going to be easy about this."