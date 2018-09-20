RCMP suspend search for missing man near Norman Wells

RCMP in Norman Wells, N.W.T., say they have suspended their search for a missing 20-year-old man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Darren Whiteman was reported missing Sept. 12. His family last saw him at a cabin on Lennie Lake around 11 p.m. the night before.

He is described as Indigenous, five feet nine inches tall, 120 lbs, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.

Local search and rescue, volunteers from outside the community, RCMP members and RCMP police dog services had been taking part in a search by land, air and water since then, according to a news release from RCMP.

RCMP expressed their sympathy for Whiteman's family.

"It is always a difficult decision to make and no one involved takes that responsibility lightly," Cpl. Robert Frizzell said in a statement from RCMP.

"We wish to thank all the volunteers and support agencies who put in long hours in sometimes difficult conditions to continue this search. Our sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. [Whiteman]."

RCMP say Whiteman's missing person investigation remains open.