Search and rescue mission near Behchokǫ̀ finds missing 42-year-old man dead

A man who was reported missing on the afternoon of June 10 has been found dead.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP were told of an overdue 42-year-old man who had headed out in a canoe in the area earlier that week but had not been heard from for several days, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Police said they started an immediate investigation, and once it was confirmed the man was not anywhere else he frequents, a local search and rescue team was asked to help.

Police said community volunteers had already been out for a preliminary check in the area the man was believed to have travelled to and RCMP checked "a location available by land/road."

Though the man was not found in either search, police said they did get a description of the canoe and the gear he had taken with him.

RCMP then took a helicopter dispatched from Yellowknife, bringing on board two community volunteers who know the Frank Channel area.

At about 7 p.m., a man was found dead in a body of water alongside a canoe matching the description. Police said the helicopter could not safely land in the area, so the location was marked and RCMP later returned with the help of community volunteers familiar with the area and a boat from the community.

The man's body was transported by boat back to Behchokǫ̀, and then to the RCMP Detachment.

The NWT Coroner Services came to Behchokǫ̀, the release said. The man is presumed to have drowned. An autopsy has been ordered and police said RCMP are helping the chief coroner with the investigation.

"RCMP would like to thank the community of Behchokǫ̀, and Acasta Heliflight, in helping to locate the man and bring him back to Behchokǫ̀," the release said.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the man, and the community."